Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares in the company, valued at $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $500.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.39 and a 200 day moving average of $326.21. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $508.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

