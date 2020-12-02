Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $5.27 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Match Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Match Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

MTCH stock opened at $143.31 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,918 shares of company stock worth $8,863,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.