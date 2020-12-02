Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of URI opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $240.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

