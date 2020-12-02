Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HVRRY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.91. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $104.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

