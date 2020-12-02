Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HARP. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

