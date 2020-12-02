Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HAS. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

