Haywood Securities Increases Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target lifted by Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Saturday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.17.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$9.90 on Friday. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.