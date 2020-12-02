Head-To-Head Analysis: GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) & Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Miller Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenPower Motor $13.50 million 26.24 -$954,800.00 ($0.05) -371.00 Miller Industries $818.17 million 0.48 $39.11 million N/A N/A

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than GreenPower Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Miller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Miller Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Miller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A Miller Industries 4.36% 11.17% 7.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GreenPower Motor and Miller Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenPower Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Summary

Miller Industries beats GreenPower Motor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. It sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

