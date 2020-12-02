Head-To-Head Analysis: Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) & Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vinci and Davide Campari-Milano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 3 4 0 2.57 Davide Campari-Milano 3 4 3 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Vinci has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vinci and Davide Campari-Milano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $53.83 billion 1.21 $3.65 billion N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 6.37 $345.41 million $0.26 43.88

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Davide Campari-Milano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vinci beats Davide Campari-Milano on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities, such as motorways, bridges, tunnels, and urban roads with a network of 3,564 kilometers under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides industry, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology services. In addition, the company builds and maintains roads, motorways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects; produces materials, such as asphalt mixes; and operates quarries for aggregates, as well as designs and constructs residential and commercial property, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, and other projects. Further, it develops residential properties, business properties, and managed residences, as well as provides property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A., SociÃ©tÃ© en Commandite par Actions.

