Head-To-Head Contrast: BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) and BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) and BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -135.18% BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioCardia has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.40%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$31.60 million ($3.60) -0.86 BioCardia $630,000.00 48.73 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

