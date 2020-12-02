Head to Head Contrast: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

56.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust N/A N/A N/A Federal Realty Investment Trust 21.56% 7.72% 2.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Realty Investment Trust 2 7 7 0 2.31

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $87.64, suggesting a potential upside of 0.05%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 7.08 $353.87 million $6.33 13.84

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.