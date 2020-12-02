Head-To-Head Contrast: Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

0.4% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Hermitage Offshore Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A N/A ($1.11) -3.65 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.03 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grindrod Shipping and Hermitage Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 185.19%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Hermitage Offshore Services -38.93% -36.61% -9.32%

Risk and Volatility

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.