Head to Head Survey: Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 491.93 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -41.82 NanoString Technologies $125.57 million 19.17 -$40.70 million ($1.93) -28.31

NanoString Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fate Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 1 11 0 2.92 NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $50.19, indicating a potential downside of 16.66%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.44%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -810.13% -35.51% -25.40% NanoString Technologies -55.26% -75.15% -26.90%

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats NanoString Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company's NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development also includes ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; FATE-NK100 for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; and FATE-NK100 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and pan cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, human organ transplant, human and mouse metabolic pathway, and human and mouse fibrosis panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Oregon Health & Science University for the development of novel GeoMxÂ® Digital Spatial Profiler protein assays to spatially profile breast cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

