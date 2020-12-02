Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after buying an additional 2,921,379 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,258,000.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

