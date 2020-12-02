HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in HEICO by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $128.81 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.30.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

