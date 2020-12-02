Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

HELE has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Shares of HELE opened at $206.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average is $193.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

