Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.
HELE has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.20.
Shares of HELE opened at $206.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average is $193.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
