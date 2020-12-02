Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

HPE stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

