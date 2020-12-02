Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.40-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.60-1.78 EPS.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.44.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

