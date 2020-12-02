Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.
Shares of HPE stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
