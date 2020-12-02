Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.60-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.78 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.44.

HPE stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

