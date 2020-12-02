Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.52% of Hexcel worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,977 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 524,016 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22,848.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 417,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 415,837 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,529,000 after acquiring an additional 386,674 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

