Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.88

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 120858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HZAC)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as EAC Holdings Inc Horizon Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

