Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,010. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

