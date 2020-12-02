Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) and Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) and Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

54.4% of Golar LNG shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Golar LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18% Golar LNG -68.63% -0.58% -0.21%

Volatility and Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.2, indicating that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golar LNG has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Golar LNG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A Golar LNG $448.75 million 1.96 -$211.96 million N/A N/A

Hornbeck Offshore Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golar LNG.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Golar LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Golar LNG 0 1 4 0 2.80

Golar LNG has a consensus price target of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 50.57%. Given Golar LNG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Summary

Golar LNG beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations. As of April 16, 2020, it operated twelve LNG carriers, one FSRU, and two FLNGs. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.