HorusPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, HorusPay has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HorusPay has a total market cap of $248,384.03 and $3.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00028125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00160689 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00334233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00896133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00459787 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

