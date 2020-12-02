HSBC Downgrades Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) to Reduce

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HCXLF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

