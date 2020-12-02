HSBC Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $127.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at HSBC from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.77.

TMUS opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $133.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

