Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.50-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $459.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $447.52.

Shares of HUM opened at $405.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

