Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HII. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII opened at $164.42 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.30.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

