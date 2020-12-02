Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.29

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.29 and last traded at C$30.17, with a volume of 1219049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. UBS Group cut their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.68%.

About Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

