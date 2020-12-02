Hyperion Price Up 7% Over Last Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Hyperion has a total market cap of $42.96 million and $82,265.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00027482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00027556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00159999 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00332798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.70 or 0.00894666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00455871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00159848 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Bgogo and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

