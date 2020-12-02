i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.08% of i3 Verticals worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,175 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $5,616,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

IIIV opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $855.62 million, a P/E ratio of -694.00 and a beta of 1.41.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.