Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) Shares Up 50%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID)’s share price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 588,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 209,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

About Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

