Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $362.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $2,121,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,491,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

