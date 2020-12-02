Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,869 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Impinj worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at $8,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Impinj by 84.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 71,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Impinj by 397.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Impinj by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PI stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $952.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

