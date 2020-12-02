Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

PI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Impinj stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Impinj by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

