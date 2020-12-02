Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Position Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Integer worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 48.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 398.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,569.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Argus lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

