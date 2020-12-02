International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 6,015.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in International Money Express by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $7,831,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,663,750 shares of company stock worth $72,269,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

