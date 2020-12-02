International Tower Hill Mines (THM) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE: THM) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare International Tower Hill Mines to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines N/A -5.34% -5.31% International Tower Hill Mines Competitors -67.28% 2.22% -0.21%

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines N/A -$3.83 million -74.00 International Tower Hill Mines Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -0.42

International Tower Hill Mines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than International Tower Hill Mines. International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for International Tower Hill Mines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A International Tower Hill Mines Competitors 657 1884 1986 106 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 12.79%. Given International Tower Hill Mines’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Tower Hill Mines has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Tower Hill Mines’ competitors have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Tower Hill Mines competitors beat International Tower Hill Mines on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

