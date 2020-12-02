Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ISNPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 26th. AlphaValue raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

