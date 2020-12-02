Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BP PLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $3,699,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 83.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $733.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $728.88 and its 200-day moving average is $663.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,846. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

