Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

