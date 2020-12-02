iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.21% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $55.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19.

