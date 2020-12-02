iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

