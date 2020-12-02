iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 12-Month High at $164.92

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.92 and last traded at $163.26, with a volume of 14443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

