Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Position Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 106.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 106.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 59,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.