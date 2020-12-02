Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ITRN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.53 million, a P/E ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 105.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

