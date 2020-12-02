Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.
ITRN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.
Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.53 million, a P/E ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 105.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
