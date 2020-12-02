Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Gabelli began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.25.

JKHY stock opened at $161.34 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after buying an additional 715,309 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,782 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,752 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 124,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

