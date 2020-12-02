Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $320.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $320.00 price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.97.

NYSE CRM opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.46. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total value of $4,015,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total value of $1,201,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,525,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,851 shares of company stock worth $120,366,862. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

