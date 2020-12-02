Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Medtronic plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

NYSE MDT opened at $112.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average is $101.49. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,832,000 after purchasing an additional 328,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

